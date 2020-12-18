Democrats fret about Garland for A.G.

WASHINGTON (Axios): If Joe Biden picks Merrick Garland to be his attorney general, he could cost his party control of one of the most important judicial appointments in America — and many Democrats do not want him to take that chance, Axios’ Sam Baker and I hear.

How it works: Biden still hasn’t named his choice to lead the Justice Department, and if he taps Garland, it would open up his seat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. If Democrats don’t win both Georgia Senate runoff elections next month, Mitch McConnell would almost surely prevent the president-elect from filling it.

If Democrats do manage to get a 50-50 Senate, Republicans would still have a lot of leverage — and this would be a seat worth fighting over. The D.C. court is considered second only to the Supreme Court in national importance.

Democrats are leery of the risk, given the broader drubbing they have taken at McConnell’s hands over court appointments during the past 12 years.