Demonstration against Macron takes place in center of Paris

PARIS (RIA Novosti): An-astasia Ivanova. A demonstration against the current head of state, French presidential candidate Emman-uel Macron is taking place in Paris, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The demonstration, wh-ich began in the afternoon at Place Fontenoy in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital, was organized at the call of the leader of the ” Patriots ” movement, Florian Filippo. De-monstrators are protesting Macron’s possible re-election as head of France . Th-ere are hundreds of people dissatisfied with Macron’s policies at the rally.

“We are here because the majority of the French did not vote for Emmanuel Macron in the first round ! We went out to say no to his next five-year plan! He must leave the Elysee Palace,” one of the organizers of the action told those present.

The demonstration is peaceful. Protesters chant: “Macron – never again!”.

The first round of the presidential elections in France took place on 10 April.

According to the final data of the French Ministry of the Interior, Macron won 27.84% of the vote, the leader of the far-right National Rally party Marine Le Pen – 23.15%. The second round of voting will take place on 24 April.

