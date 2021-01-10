Dems privately fear impeachment backlash

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): Speaker Pelosi faces an impossible task: She plans to proceed with impeaching President Trump, without Democrats appearing overtly political and divisive on the eve of an incoming Democratic administration, sources tell me.

Pelosi’s view is that members overwhelmingly want to take action, and that an act of insurrection can’t go unanswered.

Some advisers to President-elect Biden have reservations about a final-days impeachment. They see a nation torn apart, and fear impeachment might worsen things without actually restraining Trump.

Pelosi, in a letter to House Democrats last night, signaled the tone she’ll take as the House proceeds with impeachment this week:

“Solemnity. In light of the tragic nature of the assault on our democracy, it is essential that we proceed with great Solemnity.”

“From what I have heard from Members, and from the deluge that I have received from the public,” she continued, “it is clear that, once again, the Times Have Found Us to save our democracy.”

Biden, asked about impeachment during a news conference Friday in Wilmington, said: “[T]hat’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.”