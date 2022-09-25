Dengue attacks continue in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Dengue fever claimed one more life in the last 20 hours, the death toll increased to 7, an official of the Health Department told media men here on Sunday. Giving details, the official said that 259 more cases of dengue have been reported in the last 24 hours and 175 cases were reported from Peshawar, 34 from Haripur, 21 from Khyber.

The number of active cases across the province has reached 1615 and the total number of cases across the province has become 6412, the official informed. He said, presently 125 dengue patients are admitted in different hospitals while Mardan, Peshawar and Khyber are in the grip of dengue virus in the province.

He said that so far, 1918 cases have been reported in Mardan, 1695 in Peshawar, and 687 cases in Khyber district, 398 cases in Haripur, 495 in Nowshera, and 317 in Lower Dir reported.

Meanwhile, dengue diagnostic test kits are available in abundance at Lady Reading Hospital, Spokesperson Muhammad Asim told media men. He said suspected dengue patients are easily tested at LRH emergency, he said while giving detail about the dengue virus. Hospital administration has ensured uninterrupted supply of kits, he informed. A separate ward has been set up for dengue patients at LRH, he said, adding, currently 21 patients are admitted in dengue ward of LRH, no deaths have occurred.

