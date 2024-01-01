Dengue cases surge in Punjab, 32 reported in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab has released the latest data on the spread of dengue across the province, indicating a concerning rise in cases.

According to the department’s spokesperson, a total of 32 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

These figures highlight the increasing number of dengue cases throughout the province, with Rawalpindi and Lahore emerging as the primary hotspots.

Out of the 32 new cases, Rawalpindi accounted for the majority, with 23 infections, followed by 6 cases in Lahore.

Other affected districts included Okara, Nankana Sahib, and Narowal, each reporting one case during this period.

The recent surge has brought the total number of dengue cases for the past week to 139, while the cumulative count for the year stands at 518.

The spokesperson vowed all necessary preparations, including the availability of medicines and medical supplies, have been completed at government hospitals across the province.

“These facilities are well-stocked to manage dengue cases and other related health conditions.”