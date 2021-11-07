Dengue claims another six lives in Lahore, Gujrat

LAHORE (NNI): The dengue virus continues spreading its tentacles and claiming lives in Punjab as four more people in Lahore and two in Gujrat succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

According to a report of the provincial health department on Sunday, 414 new cases of dengue were reported in Lahore and four lost their battle for life against the disease. As many as 1,524 dengue patients are under treatment in the city hospitals. A total of 13,274 cases have been reported in the metropolitan city this year.

On Saturday, the health department inspection teams checked 60,199 indoor and 8,944 outdoor points in Lahore and destroyed dengue larva from 824 points.

In Gujrat, two dengue patients were expired during last 24 hours. The number of dengue patients is rising in the city but the administration is not taking any proper anti-dengue measures.

The number of dengue patients has exceeded 100 in the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital.

In the urban area of Islamabad, 31 people and in the rural area 11 people fell prey to the dengue virus during the last 24 hours. The total number of dengue patients has reached 4,102 in the federal capital.