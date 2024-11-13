Dengue claims life of 14-year-old girl in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The dengue fever claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Lahore.

The suspected patient was admitted in Mayo Hospital two days ago with severe dengue symptoms including high fever.

However, she lost her life while battling with fever.

It was the first death reported from Lahore during the current year due to the deadly disease.

As many as 107 dengue cases were reported in Punjab during last 24 hours.

The health department spokesperson said that 75 patients were reported in Rawalpindi while Lahore reported seven cases during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad reported four dengue cases while Gujranwala reported three cases during last 24 hours.

The dreaded disease has become a global burden in the last two decades. Half of the world population is now vulnerable to the dengue fever. In 2002, nearly 500,000 cases were reported worldwide.

More than 6.5 million cases (the highest number of cases in any year) were reported across 80 countries in 2023.

Around 7,300 people lost their lives after suffering from dengue virus.

Studies show that climate change, increase in global temperatures along with rainfall and humidity provide the sustainable grounds for such a massive spread of dengue fever.

Dengue fever or break-bone fever is a viral infection caused by dengue virus (DENV). This viral infection spreads by the infected mosquito bite.