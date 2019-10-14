Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A woman died of dengue fever and taking the death toll from the disease in the Karachi to 17 this year.

According to reports, three persons of the same family were admitted at the private hospital of Karachi after being diagnosed with Dengue fever.

The two persons still under treatment in the hospital, while a woman died of mosquito-borne decease.

Earlier on Saturday, the anti-dengue cell had prepared a detailed report on the country-wide situation of the mosquito-borne viral infection which numbered the cases up to 28,525.