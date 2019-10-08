Dengue fever kills one more life in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: One more patient of dengue fever died, raising the death toll from the deadly disease to 15 in Karachi this year.

According to reports, a resident of Pirabad Colony of Manghu Pir area of Karachi was admitted at a private hospital a few days ago after medical tests proved that dengue virus was present in his blood where he died during treatment.

On the other hand, 165 new cases of dengue fever were reported in Sindh province during the past 24 hours out of which 154 were reported in Karachi alone.