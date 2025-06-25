Dengue fever kills young man in Karachi; 260 infected

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi has reported its first death this year due to dengue fever, marking a grim milestone in the city’s battle against the mosquito-borne virus.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, had been under treatment for the past several days at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi.

His condition had been critical due to severely low platelet levels, confirmed the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Abdul Waheed Rajput.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 32 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever so far in the current month alone.

This brings the total number of confirmed dengue cases in the province to 260 since the start of the year.

Health officials continue to urge the public to take preventive measures, especially as the monsoon season heightens the risk of dengue outbreaks.