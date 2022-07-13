Denmark contributes $2.5 million to Afghanistan humanitarian fund: OCHA

KABUL (Khaama Press): Denmark contributes $2.5 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA).

UNOCHA tweeted its appreciation to Denmark for its commitment of $2.5 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

A pooled country fund managed by the UN is the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF). During humanitarian catastrophes, UNOCHA oversees the global emergency response to safeguard people and save lives.

The United Nations has repeatedly asked other countries and international organizations to contribute humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan due to the economic disaster brought on by the Taliban’s takeover of the government.

The World Food Program has said that the Taliban’s takeover of the government has resulted in hunger striking half of Afghanistan’s people.

Once the Taliban was re-established in Afghanistan, international aid was drastically reduced, and the World Bank’s funding for reconstruction was severely constricted.

Denmark’s contribution to the AHF comes as Germany vowed to contribute €50 million to aid Afghanistan’s poor citizens, in addition to the ISK 40 million ($296,000) contribution announced byUnited Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA) last week.

