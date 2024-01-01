Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan’s mining industry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Denmark has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s mining industry.

The interest was expressed by a delegation of Danish Business Group headed by Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf during a meeting with the Federal Ministers in Islamabad today.

The Federal Ministers said given the vast reserves of minerals, huge investments can be made in this sector.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Pakistan will welcome foreign investment in the mineral sector.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb assured to extend every possible facilitation for investment in the country.

Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan termed Danish investment as encouraging, emphasizing it will have a positive impact. He said the government wants to promote business activities with the support of private sector.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said Danish’s cooperation in mining sector and bilateral business activities will strengthen the country’s economy. He said Denmark is Pakistan’s important business partner and we want to see this cordial relationship grow.

CEO of FL Smidth, Mikko Keto, said they will move forward with actionable suggestions and profitable projects in the mining industry.