Denmark’s prime minister summons business leaders following Trump’s Greenland threat

COPENHAGEN (Reuters): Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called business leaders to a meeting on Thursday after US President-elect Donald Trump last week refused to rule out military or economic action to take control of Greenland.

Trump said it was an “absolute necessity” for the United States to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, and suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to buy the vast Arctic island.

Frederiksen told Trump in a 45-minute phone conversation on Wednesday that it was up to Greenland to decide its future and that Denmark is willing to do more to strengthen security in the Arctic.

She also emphasized that Danish companies contribute to growth and jobs in the United States and that the EU and the US have a common interest in increased trade.

The CEO of Danish obesity and diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, will participate in the meeting, the company said on Thursday.

Denmark is also home to other global companies such as brewer Carlsberg, toymaker Lego, jewellery maker Pandora and wind turbine maker Vestas.

“It’s important that we have a good and constructive dialogue with the Danish business community. In a time of geopolitical tensions, we must seek dialogue and cooperation,”

Minister for Trade and Industry Morten Bodskov said in a statement.

The ministry declined to give any detail on the time for the meeting or who was invited.

Following Frederiksen’s conversation with Trump, foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also called members of the foreign policy committee to a meeting on Thursday.