Dense fog disrupts flight schedule at Lahore airport

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport continue to be affected as dense fog blanketed several cities of Punjab on Friday.

Air traffic remained suspended at the Allama Iqbal International Airport with nine flights being cancelled and eight delayed.

Flights from Abu Dhabi and Doha were diverted to Islamabad.

Vehicular traffic was also disrupted at different sections of the motorway as visibility was reduced to zero.

The Motorway Police closed the Lahore to Pindi Bhattian (M2) and Lahore to Samundri (M3) sections for all kinds of traffic and advised travellers to stay home till the visibility improves.

Foggy weather has disrupted the daily life in Punjab, making early morning travels difficult.