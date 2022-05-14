DEO directed to recruit neglected candidate

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Shakeel Ahmad has directed District Education Officer (DEO) Charsadda to appoint petitioner on vacant available in education department.

The counsel Noor Muhammad Khattak Advocate informed that petitioner Tauseef Ahmad was registered with employment exchange commission while holding Master degree and also Hafiz-e-Quran. The counsel argued that five of posts of Class-4 was vacant in education department at Charsadda but competent authorities ignored the petitioner despite higher qualifications and appointed other candidate while requested that set aside the appointment orders to provide relief to the petitioner.

The court has declared that class-3&4 shall be appoint on recommendation Departmental Selection Committee under 1989 rules while list of candidates shall not obtained from Employment Exchange Commission and violated the procedures. The divisional bench also declared that recruitment shall be made on merit as per Sheria law and directed DEO Charsadda to recruit the petitioner while the copy of judgment has been sent to Chief Secretary along with other competent officers.