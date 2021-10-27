Department of Defense releases 2021 Military Intelligence program budget

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) appropriated top line budget for FY 2021.

The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $23.3 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy.

The department has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.