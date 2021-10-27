Department of State to review its work related to evacuation from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (TASS): The Department of State will conduct a series of internal reviews of the activities of American diplomats related to the evacuation from Afghanistan. This was stated on Wednesday by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking in front of officials of the Foreign Ministry.

“I have ordered a series of internal reviews on our planning and implementation of evacuation efforts from Afghanistan. We will not let this opportunity to learn lessons and work better pass us by,” said the chief of American diplomacy.

“Many of you and your colleagues around the world have worked with great intensity to help ensure the safety of over 120,000 American citizens, foreign partners, Afghans in danger. This is a significant achievement and a testament to not only your dedication and resourcefulness, but also deep a sense of responsibility towards Afghanistan. And the operation was also incredibly difficult, “said the secretary of state.

He stressed that now you can start asking questions about how the task was completed: “Could we have done differently? Could we have taken this step differently? Should we have tried this or that idea first? Could we have done faster? come to this decision? “

“We have learned a lot in a short period of time. We learned this from our own experience. We learned from practice. We owe it to ourselves, our Afghan friends and partners, future State Department employees who may one day face a similar problem, fix everything what we’ve learned, learn it, apply it, keep it in a way that makes our future planning more effective and helps us better prepare for future contingencies, ”Blinken added.

As previously reported by the newspaper Politico , the office of the acting State Department Inspector General Diane Shaw, an independent body in the department, begins an overview of a number of categories of American diplomats in the Afghan direction. According to the newspaper, this trial will primarily affect the circumstances of the curtailment of the American diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, as well as the emergency evacuation of various categories of people from this South Asian country after its transfer to the control of the Taliban movement (prohibited in Russia).

The circumstances of the US’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan are already being studied by several congressional committees. Among them are the foreign affairs committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as special intelligence committees. In addition, John Sopko, Inspector General of the US Government for Reconstruction in Afghanistan, and Acting Inspector General of the Pentagon, Sean O’Donnell, are ex-pected to conduct similar reviews.

The current US President Joe Biden announced on April 14 that he had made the decision to end the operation in Afghanistan, which became the longest overseas military campaign in American history. The United States began this war in October 2001. The withdrawal of American troops started in May and finished by early September. At the peak of the US operation in 2010-2013, the number of Western forces in Afghanistan exceeded 150 thousand people. The main US and NATO combat units were withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2014.