Deployment of anti-terror squad in Islamabad sought

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad Police chief on Thursday wrote a letter to Ministry of Interior Affairs seeking deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF) in the federal capital to cope with the armed mob hidden among participants of long march.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Islamabad Inspector General of Police sought approval for deployment of Quick Response Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad to ensure law and order in the city. The police chief of the federal capital also sought permission to deploy armed personnel in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision has been taken in the wake of leaked audio calls of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Ameen Gandapur and Kamran Bangash. On the other hand, officers and personnel of Islamabad Police are in swear stress due to extended job hours, ban over applying for leave and request for transfer to other cities.

On the condition of anonymity, a police officer told that orders have been passed that no leave should be granted to anyone in any case, adding that even the medical report will not be accepted for availing leave. Meanwhile, Jhelum police arrested seven suspects during a search operation that was conducted in different areas and hotels in view of the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the police, sophisticated weapons and drugs had been recovered from the accused. Police, Elite Force, Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation. The operation was conducted in hotels and residential places adjacent to the GT Road and in different areas of the city.

The Islamabad administration requested Capital Development Authority (CDA) to grant ten ambulances for any mishap or emergency situation ahead of PTI’s long march. The district administration has sped up the preparations to deal with any emergency situation in the PTI long march. As per details, the district magistrate requested five fire brigade vehicles in addition to ten ambulances in a letter to CDA Disaster Management.

Related