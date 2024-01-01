Deportation of Afghan migrants continued

KABUL (Khaama Press): As the forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan reported the expulsion of nearly three thousand Afghan migrants from these countries.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced in a press release that 2,831 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and 751 from Pakistan.

The Ministry of Refugees stated in the press release that the returnees entered the country on June 4.

According to the press release, the mentioned migrants entered Afghanistan through the borders of Islam Qala, Torkham, and Spin Boldak after being deported.

Afghan migrants are being deported from Pakistan while the deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, especially Iran and Pakistan, has significantly increased in recent months.

Recently, following an attack by an Afghan migrant on an anti-Islam rally, leaders of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party called for the cessation of Afghan migrant acceptance and the resumption of their deportation.

The dire situation in Afghanistan, exacerbated by ongoing conflict and economic instability, makes the forced deportation of migrants a severe humanitarian issue. Many returnees face dire conditions, lacking access to basic necessities, shelter, and employment opportunities, further straining the already fragile infrastructure and support systems within Afghanistan.

These forced deportations aggravate the current crisis, leaving many Afghan families vulnerable and without support. The international community’s focus on addressing these humanitarian concerns is crucial to mitigate the adverse effects on the returnees and the host communities struggling to accommodate them.