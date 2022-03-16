Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs at Algeria Joint Military Dialogue

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden and General Kais Djenidi co-chaired the United States – Algeria Joint Military Dialogue March 14-15, 2022 in Algiers, Algeria.

The event was hosted by the Algerian Ministry of Defense and United States Embassy in Algiers. This is the 10th Military Dialogue between the United States and Algeria and the talks reaffirmed the United States and Algeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation and working together on regional security with African partners.

The Joint Military Dialogue involved discussions of regional conflict and security, countering terrorism, and prospects for further deepening United States – Algerian defense cooperation. The two countries will work toward an action plan that outlines the focus, timeline, and goals for the United States-Algerian security relationship.