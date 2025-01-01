Deputy health minister: aid suspension has no impact on Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLONews): The deputy minister of public health told TOLOnews that international aid was largely symbolic and its suspension has had no effect on Afghanistan.

Bakht Rahman Sharafat, speaking at the opening of a 20-bed hospital for treating women with drug addiction in Ghazni, stated that the health sector has been strengthened since the Islamic Emirate returned to power.

The deputy minister said: “Foreign aid has had no negative impact on Afghanistan’s economy or any sector. Transparency has been established, resources are being managed properly, the people are making efforts, and the available resources are being used efficiently.”

Local officials in Ghazni said the hospital was built at a cost of about $120,000 to treat addicted women.

Zargh Zirk, head of public health in Ghazni, said: “This hospital has 20 beds for addiction treatment, which can be expanded if needed. Patients will be treated for 45 days, and the entire staff consists of women.”

The hospital was funded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and constructed by a local organization.

Hamidullah Hemat, head of a local NGO in Ghazni, stated: “The hospital’s budget was provided by the UNODC through the YHDO organization, with costs reaching up to $120,000. This project will be expanded.”

According to the Ministry of Public Health, a budget of 7 billion afghani has been approved for building hospitals across all districts of the country, with implementation set to begin soon.