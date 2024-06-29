Deputy Interior Minister reacts to opposition meeting in Europe

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mohammad Nabi Omari, the deputy minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate, said he did not consider the recent meetings of the political opposition of the Islamic Emirate in European countries to be beneficial for Afghanistan. He said this during the introduction ceremony of the new governor of Khost.

He said that the participants in these meetings cannot represent the people of Afghanistan.

He added: “Some want to make the country insecure again, bring corruption and problems, but God willing, this will not happen. These corrupt individuals are not representatives of Afghanistan and will be humiliated again. There is security and a government in the country, and the Emirate rules over the entire geography of Afghanistan. If anyone threatens us and sends messages, they should take a lesson from America and its allies, and the people will stand against them and sacrifice for this system and the homeland.”

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has complete control over the entire country and will not allow the opposition to rise.

In this ceremony, the new governor of Khost, Abdul Qayoom Rohani, pledged to address the demands of the people of the province. He said: “We also hope that we can serve you. On the last day that we step down from this responsibility, pray for us. For now, pray that we succeed in this responsibility.”

The tribal elders of Khost asked the new governor to strengthen tribal structures and implement reconstruction projects in this province.

“The people of Khost support anyone who adheres to the interests of Khost, its culture, customs, and unity,” said Torayalai Mangal, one of the tribal elders.

“When dam projects, roads, and other projects begin, ordinary people who are impoverished will also find work opportunities and provide for their families,” said Qader Khan, another tribal elder.

Earlier, Besmillah Abdullah was serving as the governor of Khost, who has been appointed as the Administrative Deputy of the General Directorate of Intelligence of IEA by the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.