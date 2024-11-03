Deputy Minister of Mines invites Chinese investment

KABUL (BNA): During a recent mining investment promotion conference in Hunan Province, China, the Deputy Minister of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan extended an invitation to Chinese investors, highlighting Afghanistan’s mineral sector as a promising opportunity for mutual growth.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum reported that the conference, organized in partnership with the Afghan Hub Exim, aimed to foster collaboration in developing a state-of-the-art laboratory in Afghanistan, enhance technical and professional expertise within the Ministry, and attract significant Chinese investment in Afghanistan’s rich mineral resources.

Chinese investors expressed strong interest in various mineral deposits, particularly in gold, copper, mica, talc, oil and gas, lithium, lead, and zinc. They also expressed a desire to engage in activities across the mining value chain, including surveying, exploration, design, processing, and the establishment of advanced laboratories. The investors requested further clarification on Afghanistan’s mining contract processes to better understand the framework for potential collaborations.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum emphasized the favorable investment climate in Afghanistan, noting that such events help strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Afghanistan and China.

He underscored that Afghanistan is now a secure environment for foreign investment, with abundant untapped mineral resources that present substantial economic potential.

Afghan investors attending the conference echoed these sentiments, expressing interest in modernizing the mining sector in Afghanistan by importing advanced surveying, exploration, and extraction equipment to ensure efficient and sustainable resource development.

Ministry of Mines and Petroleum hopes that these efforts will catalyze Afghanistan’s economic growth, creating pathways for development in collaboration with international partners.