Deputy NDS chief Adib Fahim resigns

KABUL (Ariana News): Adib Fahim, the First Deputy of the National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, announced his resignation early on Thursday.

Fahim has released a copy of his approved resignation letter on his official twitter, which reads that he resigns due to “some personal problems”.

President Ashraf Ghani has accepted and approved his resignation letter.

Adib Fahim is the son of Afghanistan’s late Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim, who was appointed as Deputy NDS Chief following the death of his father in March 2014.

His Father, Mohammad Qasim Fahim served as Afghanistan’s First Vice President from 2002 until 2004 and from 2009 until his death. Marshal Fahim also received the honorary title Marshal, the highest rank in the Afghan army.