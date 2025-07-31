Deputy PM Hanafi to travel to Qatar for medical treatment

KABUL (Ariana News): Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is scheduled to travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on August 14.

According to the United Nations Security Council, Hanafi’s travel exemption was approved on August 1, and the visit will take place between August 14 and 31. The stated purpose of the trip is medical treatment.

The UN Security Council has previously granted similar travel exemptions to other officials of the Islamic Emirate who are on its sanctions list.