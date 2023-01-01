Deputy PM Kabir: interaction with Islamic Emirate growing

KABUL (Tolo news): The political deputy PM, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said that interactions of the Islamic Emirate with foreign countries are getting better with each passing day.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a domestic products exhibition in Kabul, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir noted that the world’s unofficial interactions with the Islamic Emirate means recognition.

“Diplomatic interactions (contacts) with the Islamic Emirate are increasing. You know that our foreign minister recently visited Pakistan, and held a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China and Afghanistan. An official statement was released. Such statements are published when all countries recognize each other,” Mawlawi Abdul Kabir noted.

This official of the current government hopes that the world will soon recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

“The world will increase political interaction with us in the passage of time and by understanding the facts, and the last issue is recognition, which will also be implemented,” Abdul Kabir said.

However, some political analysts said that the Islamic Emirate should accept the legitimate demands of the world in order to be recognized.

“The international community has obviously stated its demands, and the current government of the Taliban should know that if it wants to be a member of the international community and use the facilities of the international community, it must follow norms and rules which exist at the international level among countries,” said Ghulam Sakhi Ehsani, a political analyst.