Deputy PM: Kabul opposes appointment of special representative

KABUL (TOLO News): Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, has reiterated that the Islamic Emirate does not agree to the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan.

Kabir, during a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador in Kabul, once again called for positive engagement and expanded relations with the world.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate stated that during this meeting, the Japanese Ambassador assured that Tokyo is committed to cooperating with the Afghan people.

Hamdullah Fetrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said: “Mawlawi Abdul Kabir in his recent statements mentioned that with the presence of UNAMA in Kabul, while there is a central government and no war, the Islamic Emirate does not agree to the appointment of a special envoy.”

On the other hand, several political experts consider the Islamic Emirate’s extensive and positive interaction with the world crucial for resolving challenges in the country.

Gul Mohammaddin Mohammadi, a political expert, said: “If the Islamic Emirate maintains good relations with regional countries, these relations will effectively impact other countries as well, and the Islamic Emirate should have positive interactions with neighboring, regional, and international communities.”

This comes as the Japanese Ambassador in Kabul had also met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, the previous day, where both sides discussed the upcoming Doha meeting and the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan.