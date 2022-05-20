Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre today to discuss continued coordination to support Ukraine and its sovereignty in the face of Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war.

In addition, they highlighted the need for swift international action to confront the growing crisis of food insecurity, exacerbated by Russia’s full-scale invasion. The two also exchanged views on developments in NATO, including Finland and Sweden’s welcome request to join, and the lead up to the Madrid Summit.

Deputy Secretary Sherman also discussed with Secretary General Delattre France’s plans for the final weeks of France’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, including support for EU accession paths for aspirants willing to do the hard work to qualify for membership.