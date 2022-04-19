Deputy Speaker Mazari blames PTI, Parvez Elahi for creating constitutional crisis in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari Tuesday strongly criticised Parvez Elahi, blaming him and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creating a constitutional crisis in the province.

He said in a statement that Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi had asked him to go on leave. “Am I his personal servant that I should obey every word of him?” Mazari said.

He added that he did not join the party of Parvez Elahi, nor did he join the group of Usman Buzdar. “I will tell everyone when I join any party,” he declared.

“If Parvez Elahi asks me to do something illegal, I will not do it at all,” he stated.

“The party line is fine for them when they give orders for a dacoity or murder of someone,” flayed Dost Mazari and added that he was blamed for deviating from the party line because he abided by the law for which he had taken oath as deputy speaker.

“Some people want to derail the system and thwart democracy,” Mazari alleged and flayed that Parvez Elahi and the PTI created a constitutional crisis in the province.

“Imran Khan questions the opening of courts at night. He himself should think why they were opened,” he remarked.

He said that no one should consider him weak as he was also the chief of his tribe, and he would not take dictation from anyone.

“My elders taught me respect, dignity and love. No one should consider it a weakness,” Mazari warned.

“The Mazari people are my family. They are asking me to name the person who committed the torture in Punjab Assembly,” Mazari maintained.

“Even today, I proudly say whatever I did, I did it with elegance and honesty, and I still stand on it.”

He asked his critics to criticise him if he votes for someone else against the party line. “I was ordered by the court, and therefore, I conducted proceeding of the assembly under the law.”

He said, “According to the law, if there is no speaker, the deputy speaker or the panel of chairmen carries out the assembly proceedings.”

He added, “Our people are ready to protest. I consider the Mazari people my family. I will decide the future course of action after consultations with the Mazari people.”