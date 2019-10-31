Dermalog detects 47,000 suspicious votes

KABUL (Ariana News): The German company Dermalog has delivered a part of data cleaned up of duplicate votes, officials said.

Officials in the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Thursday that 47,000 cases of underage, duplicate photos and photos taken of photos have been detected by Dermalog server and shared with the IEC.

The commission will make a decision about these votes after some assessments.

Speaking at a press conference, Mawlana Abdullah a member of the IEC said the commission is now waiting for cases of duplicate fingerprints and biometric data captured before 7 am and 5 pm.

Once the deduplication ended, the IEC will recount votes of those polling stations where paper result-sheets are different from biometric data.

The recount process will happen in the IEC provincial centers where new result sheets will be drawn and will be sent to IEC national tally center in Kabul.

Meanwhile, agents of the presidential candidates criticized Dermalog Company for late transferring of filtered data.

“As much as the process delays there will be opportunities for any kind of conspiracies and it is a matter of concern for the people of Afghanistan,” said Daud Sultanzoy, an agent of Ghani’s “State-Builder” team said.

“It is a matter of concern. I’m about to believe that the company does not have enough capacity to perform this crucial task,” said Younus Nawandish, an agent of Abdullah’s “Stability and Partnership” campaign.