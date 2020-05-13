Despite end of her mission: Pakistani UN peacekeeper determined to fight COVID-19

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani woman part of the UN Peacekeeping Force who is unable to return home from the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the coronavirus, remains unfazed by its challenges despite her daughter waiting for her return since April 6.

Major Samia Rehman’s story was highlighted by the UN’s peacekeeping Twitter account on Monday.

“My duty was ending on 6 April, but I’m unable to go home due to COVID-19. My two-year-old is asking, ‘Mama, when will you be back?’ I’m worried, but my passion for work has increased manifolds. Together we can slow the spread,” Major Samia was quoted by the UN peacekeeping account.

Last year, Major Samia was selected for the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) certificate of 2019. She is the first female officer of the Pakistan Army to get the honour.

The certificate was awarded to Major Samia for her extraordinary performance in Mission Level Studies, analysis, and other valuable contributions. Major-General Thierry Lion presented the certificate to Samia Rehman on behalf of the SRSG.

Pakistani female peacekeepers deployed in DR Congo have been lauded by the UN and US officials multiple times.

In February, Pakistan’s female peacekeepers, part of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO), were awarded a UN medal at a ceremony in Adikivu in South Kivu, one of the provinces of the central African country.

The team of 15 female officers, who serve at the ranks of major and captain, have been stationed in the war-torn country since June last year.

The officers are psychologists, stress counsellors, vocational training officers, gender advisors, doctors, nurses, operations officers, information officers and logistics officers.