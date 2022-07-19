‘Despotic’ Imran wants CEC to act like ex-NAB chief

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said Imran Khan wanted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to act like that of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal in the wake of pending decision in his party’s foreign funding case.

Addressing a news conference, she said Imran Khan had laundered billions of dollars by receiving foreign funding in bank accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) office-bearers, which had caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. “Imran Khan tried to reach out the incumbent CEC through back door channels as he wanted him to play a role like that of the ex-NAB chairman, but Sikandar Sultan Raja will not become another Javed Iqbal at any cost,” she maintained.

The minister said Tayyaba Gul was held hostage at the Prime Minister’s House to blackmail the former NAB chairman for victimizing the political opponents by filing false cases. The former Federal Investigation Agency director general was also pressurized to register cases against the then opposition leaders. Imran Khan, she said, was attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it had reserved the decision in the PTI’s foreign funding case, which it could announce any time.

She claimed that the PTI chief had a mindset of despotic German dictator Hitler. It was beyond understanding that he (Imran Khan) had launched a scathing attack against the same CEC, who was appointed by him. “He (Imran) will take no time to attack the Supreme Court, if it gives a decision against him,” she said.

