Destiny of country changes when police perform efficiently: PM Imran

F.P. Report

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated the Model Police Station in Mianwali and said that the destiny of a country changes when the police do its work efficiently.

Addressing the ceremony at Mianwali City Police Station, he said that the politics of the police station and the courts has severely damaged the country but the model police are trying to change this culture. “Model Police Station is a beginning to reform the police,” he expressed.

He asserted that the politicians used to commend police personnel on an unfair merit and favor them. “The past rulers used to control the police stations and courts which have hurt the order of the country,” he said, adding that Punjab police will become an example for everyone.

Prime Minister said setting up of model police stations is important for public welfare, and it reflects the new thinking to improve state of affairs.

PM Imran went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government freed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police from political pressure in the previous government.

He expressed hope to see reforms in Punjab police same as KP police. “I wish to see Punjab police on the par with KP police”, he added. He said police should provide sense of protection and peace to the public.

Establishing model police stations in Punjab is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative and vision of justice for all. On his arrival at the model police station, Punjab police presented guard of honor to the Prime Minister. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also accompanied the Prime Minister.

IG Punjab briefed the Prime Minister about the working of Model Police stations.

Under the initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up throughout the province where CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the performance of police.

Under the initiative, a helpline 8787 has also been established for registering complaints and a Superintendent of Police will be appointed in every district for dealing with complaints.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute Mianwali.

The Prime Minister was briefed about state of the art information and communications technology facility at NAMAL Institute.