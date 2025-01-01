Detained in Afghanistan: British couple’s family pleads for help

KABUL (TOLONews): The children of two British citizens detained in Afghanistan have called on the Islamic Emirate to release their parents without delay. They warned that their parents’ health is at risk and emphasized that the couple had spent years serving the people of Afghanistan.

According to the children, the United Nations is expected to issue a statement today (Monday, 30th of Saratan) regarding the couple’s release.

In their statement, the children said: “This is another urgent plea to the Taliban to release our parents before it is too late and they die in their custody.”

“They have dedicated their lives to the people of Afghanistan for the last 18 years,” they added.

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal said: “If no crime has been proven, they should be returned to their family. If there is proof and the interim government can present evidence to international bodies and gain their satisfaction, then that’s different. Otherwise, unjustified detention of foreign nationals could damage Afghanistan’s relations with other countries, including the UK.”

While the Islamic Emirate has not recently commented on the case, the Ministry of Interior previously stated that the two were arrested for specific reasons.

Political analyst Faheem Chakari said: “The Islamic Emirate must adopt a constructive and meaningful flexible policy so we can gradually regain global trust.”

Another analyst, Mohammad Aslam Danishmal, said: “Domestic authorities are responsible for protecting foreign nationals. If they face legal issues, those must first be reviewed and clarified before any arrests are justified.”

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter Reynolds, 80, were arrested in February this year while traveling to their home in Bamyan.

Previously, family members of the detained couple had also asked U.S. President Donald Trump to help secure their release.