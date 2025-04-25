Detained Pakistan rights activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch launches hunger strike

QUETTA (AFP): Detained activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch, one of the leading campaigners for Pakistan’s Baloch minority, has launched a hunger strike along with other detainees, her sister told AFP on Friday.

Mahrang Baloch, 32, was arrested last month on charges of terrorism, sedition and murder.

In her native Balochistan, an impoverished province that borders Afghanistan and Iran, security forces are battling a growing insurgency.

Rights groups say the violence has been countered with a severe crackdown that has swept up innocent people. Authorities deny heavyhandedness.

Mahrang’s hunger strike “is aimed at denouncing the misconduct of the police and the failure of the justice system to protect… prisoners,” her younger sister, Nadia Baloch, said.

Nadia said the hunger strike was launched on Thursday after the attempted “abduction” of one of the Baloch detainees.

Mahrang’s organization, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), said the inmate was beaten by security officials and taken from the prison to an unknown location.

A security official said the detainee was moved to another prison and denied any mistreatment.

BYC said four other detained Baloch activists have joined the hunger strike.

“All of them are peaceful political workers, imprisoned for raising their voices… Their only ‘crime’ is organizing peacefully in an environment saturated with state terror and violence,” the group said.

Activists say in the crackdown against militancy in the region authorities have harassed and carried out extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians.

Pakistani authorities reject the “baseless allegations.”

A dozen UN experts called on Pakistan in March to immediately release Baloch rights defenders, including Mahrang, and to end the repression of their peaceful protests.

UN special rapporteur for human rights defenders Mary Lawlor said she was “disturbed by reports of further mistreatment in prison.”

The judiciary has declined to rule on Mahrang’s detention, effectively halting any appeal and placing the matter solely in the hands of the provincial government.

Insurgents in Balochistan accuse outsiders of plundering the province’s rich natural resources and launched a dramatic train siege in March, during which officials said about 60 people were killed.