Detained Salvadoran activist says she won’t be silenced

SAN SALVADOR (AFP): A prominent lawyer and human rights activist arrested in El Salvador said Wednesday that she refused to be silenced by authorities as she appeared in court to face corruption charges.

Ruth Lopez is a critic of President Nayib Bukele, and assists families of Venezuelan migrants deported by the United States and imprisoned in the Central American nation.

“They won’t silence me. I want a public trial,” the 47-year-old, who is accused of “embezzlement,” told reporters as she was escorted to court by police.

“The people deserve to know,” she added, carrying a bible. “God and the truth are with me.”

Lopez was arrested on May 18 and accused of embezzling state funds when she worked for an electoral court a decade ago.

Her case was declared confidential by judicial authorities.

Defense attorney Pedro Cruz called the accusation “unfounded.”

“They are afraid of what the accused has been working on and saying in her professional work,” he told reporters before the hearing to determine whether Lopez would remain in detention.

“Under these conditions, anyone’s health would suffer, but she has strength, is certain of her innocence and hopes that justice will be served,” Cruz added.

A coalition of rights groups including Amnesty International said Lopez’s arrest reflected a trend of growing authoritarianism under Bukele, an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Lopez runs rights group Cristosal’s corruption and justice division and has criticized Bukele’s anti-crime policy, which has seen thousands of alleged gangsters arrested.

Bukele, who is popular among Salvadorans due to his crackdown on street gangs, has brushed off criticism about his human rights record.

“I don’t care if they call me a dictator. I’d rather be called a dictator than see Salvadorans killed in the streets,” he said during his speech Sunday.

Lopez was included in a list of 100 inspiring and influential women around the world last year by the BBC, which praised her for being “passionate about law and justice.”

Cristosal helps families of Salvadorans caught up in Bukele’s crackdown on gangs as well as more than 250 Venezuelans deported by the Trump administration, which paid El Salvador to imprison them.

Trump invoked rarely used wartime laws to fly the Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador in March without any court hearings, alleging they belonged to the Tren de Aragua gang, a charge that their families and lawyers deny.