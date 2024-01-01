Detention orders for 487 PTI workers withdrawn

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Orders for the detention of 487 active workers and leaders in light of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally, have been rescinded.

The detention orders were issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore upon the request of the Lahore police.

The 30-day detention orders were originally issued on September 17, 19, and 20, but have now been canceled per the DC’s instructions.

During the rally, police had arrested over 100 workers, with many being sent to jail. Following the withdrawal of the detention orders, all individuals are set to be released.