Deteriorating air quality

Thick smog has returned for the second time on Friday to Lahore and some other cities during the current winter season. The air quality index which is accessed on six pollutants has jumped to 417. In some areas of the city it has reached up to 454, which is more alarming keeping it range between from 0 to 500. Other cities of the province, particularly industrial ones, are also suffering from this environmental catastrophe.

Unregulated and heavy traffic, use of high content sulphur in vehicles, small and big industries that apply crude technology and coal fired thermal power plants are the major contributory factors of environmental degradation.

The environmental protection agencies and department do visit the steel re-rolling mills, plastic industry, cement and chipboard units but they fail to take appropriate action under environmental laws. The agreements signed for setting up coal based power plants have been kept secret as highly classified documents and it is not clear as to whether these agreements include any clause about application of environmental laws of the country.

The burning of crops waste by the farmers and garbage by the authorities of urban planning and development also adds to this health hazardous phenomenon. The violation of environmental laws causes a perpetual problem of deteriorated air quality index. It causes the diseases such as asthma, emphysema. bronchitis, lungs cancer and ophthalmic complaints.

An environmental judicial commission was formed under the directives of Supreme Court. The Commission had imposed ban and decreed punishments for industrial units and bricks kilns operating on obsolete technologies, smoke emitting factories and vehicles. In the past there used to be environmental awareness campaigns arranged by the government agencies of environmental protection and civil society. But now this initiative has lost steam. In the prevailing scenario the natural remedy of rain can rescue people from the menace of smog.