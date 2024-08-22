Devastating floods in several provinces claim lives

KABUL (TOLOnews): As a result of recent floods in several provinces of the country, at least ten people have lost their lives and eight others have been injured.

These floods have hit parts of the provinces of Logar, Laghman, Panjshir, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, and Kabul.

Officials said that in addition to the human casualties, these floods have also caused significant financial losses in some provinces. According to preliminary information, around 100 houses have been partially or completely destroyed.

Janan Saiq, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Disaster Management, said regarding the recent floods: “Ten of our compatriots have lost their lives in these floods, and eight people have been injured across the country. More than one hundred homes have been partially or completely destroyed, and our compatriots’ agricultural products have also been damaged.”

Saifullah Khalid, head of Disaster Management Department in Nangarhar, said: “Last night, the seventh district of Jalalabad city was affected by rain and floods.”

The floods have caused significant financial losses to the residents of these provinces.

“The flood destroyed our bean field; we had planted beans on a plot of one jerib of land,” Sher Mohammad, a resident of Logar, said.

“The land we had was ruined by the flood. We had planted potatoes in this land,” Mir Noman, another resident of Logar, said. Saeedullah Badr, the head of Natural Disaster Management in Logar, said: “The floods have destroyed people’s crops and also damaged several houses.”

Former President Hamid Karzai has called for aid and assistance to those affected by floods, expressing hope that the relevant agencies will address their challenges.

“Along with expressing sympathy with the affected people, I hope that dear compatriots, especially aid organizations and national traders, will rush to the aid of the victims and pay attention to meeting their needs,” the former president said.

Afghanistan is one of the countries affected by climate change, with natural disasters causing significant financial and human losses to its citizens every year.