Developing railway ties top priority: says Kazemi

KABUL (Khaama Press): Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s ambassador and special representative to Afghanistan, has stated that developing railway relations between Iran and Afghanistan is a top priority.

Iranian media reported on Monday, November 18, that Kazemi Qomi shared this during a meeting with Afghanistan’s railway delegation.

Kazemi Qomi added that steps are being taken regarding the Zaranj-Kandahar and Zaranj-Herat railway projects.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, the Deputy Minister for Railways at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, met with Jabbar Ali Zakeri, the Executive Director of Iran’s Railway Authority, during his visit to Iran to strengthen railway cooperation between the two nations.

In the meeting, both parties discussed increasing the volume of commercial goods transported through the third segment of the Khaf-Herat railway, enhancing the capacity of Afghanistan’s technical railway staff, and exploring investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s railway sector.

The emphasis on railway development highlights the growing importance of regional connectivity for economic and trade relations between Iran and Afghanistan. Improved rail infrastructure could significantly boost trade and commerce while enhancing transportation efficiency.

Such cooperation not only strengthens bilateral relations but also plays a pivotal role in fostering economic stability and development in Afghanistan. Regional partnerships like these underscore the value of shared infrastructure for long-term growth and mutual benefit.