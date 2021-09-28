Development must be equal for every area: SC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday said that development must be equal in every area and no area should be left without development funds.

He made these remarks while hearing a case along with Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar regarding discriminatory allocation of funds by the Provincial Govern-ment of Khyber Pakhtunk-hwa to MPAs and MNAs.

During the course of proceedings, Petitioner Kh-ushdil Khan and the provincial government sought time to resolve the matter.

Justice Bandial said that not only KPK but the whole country was facing the pr-oblem of development fun-ds. The local governments also complained about fun-ds, he added. He directed the concerned authorities to inform the court about any solution regarding usage of development funds. He said that roads, schools and hospitals should be built all over the country. He said that basic amenities were requirement of every area.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.

SC accepts bail plea of accused: The Supreme Co-urt on Tuesday granted bail to an accused allegedly in-volved in uploading wom-an’s photos on social media against surety bond of Rs 0.2 million.

A 3-page judgment auth-ored by Justice Sayyed Ma-zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi obs-erved that there was a gro-wing tendency to share i-m-moral images of women on social media and the rise of such activities reflected the moral decline of society.

The order stated that the court would have to consider the case according to the facts whether bail should be granted or not. Some of the uploaded pictures were in full dress and could not be called immoral and apparently no one was recognizable in the uploaded semi-nude photos, it added.

Fakhr had challenged the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding rejection of his bail.