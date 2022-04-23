Development of Balochistan among top priorities: PM

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the development of Balochistan province was among the top priorities of the government.

He said that the talented manpower of the province had been a precious asset for the country and directed to ensure monitoring of the ongoing uplift projects in the province.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the administrative situation of the province.

Federal Minister for Pl-anning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood and Mini-ster for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, Sh-ahzain Bugti, Israr Tareen, Acting Governor Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The chief secretary gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister over the ongoing development projects and law and order situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised that a huge chunk of the population in the province was living below the poverty line due to lack of employment opportunities. The government was undertaking different development projects and giving priority to the locals in job opportunities.

The participants of the meeting presented various proposals and suggested for making of an announcement over a comprehensive package for the province.

The proposals also pertained to the promotion of tourism around the coastal highway, and the establishment of professional training institutions for imparting education and training to the local manpower.

They also welcomed the prime minister on his first visit to the province and lauded him for including the development of the province among the government’s top priorities.

The prime minister opined that through off-the-grid projects, the power shortage problem in the province could be resolved and assured that he would not rest till the province was brought at par with the rest of the provinces in terms of development. He also sought the cooperation of the provincial cabinet as it would ensure implementation of the projects.

The prime minister said the people of Balochistan had rights over the natural resources, adding that he would also relaunch the stipend programme for the students of the province.

He said that they would have to work for the collective uplift of the whole province, especially its backward areas.

Later, addressing a ceremony after performing groundbreaking of the dualization of 102-kms Khuzdar-Kuchlak I and II sections of N-25 Chaman-Karachi national highway, he regretted that despite gifted with huge natural resources and geographical location, the province had faced different challenges.

He said rich with Sui natural gas reserves, the people of the province had not been given its due benefits, adding the true potential of Sandak , coal mines, Reko Diq reserves of gold and copper could be the harbinger of the development and prosperity.

He said Reko Diq mines exploration had remained an issue of litigation in the past frittering away precious time and national wealth.

The prime minister regretted that they could not settle the issue and as a whole and individually, they had failed to meet the expectation of the people of the province.

The prime minister said that they should not live in the past and keep on repenting rather they should move ahead with unity by learning from the past experiences.

He said in the past, during 2000 to 2014, terrorism had wreaked havoc and the Baloch and Pashtuns living in the province bore the brunt like the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Both provinces had been given unmatched sacrifices against the scourge of terrorism, he said, and lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies that had helped defeated the specter of terrorism.

The prime minister referring to recent incidents of terrorism, said that they knew the factors but with unity and solidarity, the nation would defeat it.

He stressed upon a collective decision-making power which could remove all the hurdles and enable them to confront the emerging challenges.

Related