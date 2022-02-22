Development projects and bureaucratic impediment

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan chaired a high-level meeting regarding ongoing Foreign Funded Development Projects in the province on Monday. According to details, presently a total of 60 development projects worth Rs. 687 billion were in progress in the province including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project, KP Hydro Power Project, KP Reconstruction Program, KP Integrated Tourism Project, etc. in the province. As said, the meeting reviewed the progress made on foreign-funded development projects and took several decisions to expedite the pace of work and to remove administrative hurdles regarding the accomplishment of the projects. The chief minister underlined the need to further improve coordination amongst the relevant provincial and federal entities, and donor agencies to ensure timely completion of the projects in the province including merged areas. According to the Chief Minister, it was one of the priority areas of his government and concerned quarters should go all out to complete those projects within the timelines.

The public and foreign-funded development projects ranging from construction of hydropower plants, repairing, and building of roads, streets, and bridges, as well as the construction of school buildings, hospitals, and others usually take place under the initiative of Federal, Provincial, or local governments in the Country. Foreign donors mostly link their funding of development projects with transparency and judicial use of their money, similarly the locally originated projects are completed through national exchequer/ precious taxpayers’ money and also merit judicial use, transparency, and accountability by the public representatives. However, the role of government servants in fulfilling their responsibilities with respect to the projects had always remained deplorable in the past. Till this time, the process of bidding, project specifications, the volume of work, funding, and allocation of development projects are being kept in extreme secrecy for the purpose of facilitation of corrupt officials as well as the contractors. Hence, there is a dire need of bringing transparency in the whole process through advertising of project details, involvement of local elders, media, and civil society in public development projects to increase transparency, openness, and accountability in the government work in future.