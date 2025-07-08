Development projects completed in record time across Punjab: CM Maryam

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Development projects across the province are being completed in record time, ?Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday while ?crediting her team for their hard work and dedication.

At the inauguration ceremony of various development schemes in Rawalpindi, Maryam Nawaz stated that “a vast network of roads spanning 12,000 kilometers has been laid down in just one year.”

She added that development work was going full steam ahead in all parts of Punjab.

“I proudly pat my team on the back for completing these projects in such a short span of time. The officials behind the rapid construction of roads deserve a big round of applause,” the chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous province said.

Maryam Nawaz also appreciated the efforts of law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace and order during the holy month of Muharram. “We witnessed religious harmony throughout the province during Muharram, and we are thankful to Almighty Allah for that,” she said.

She mentioned that special cleaning arrangements were made on the routes of religious processions, ensuring cleanliness and smooth flow during Ashura.

Highlighting major projects in Rawalpindi, she noted that an underpass project was wrapped up in record time and has now made the road signal-free, easing traffic congestion. “Work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road is also picking up speed,” she shared.

Maryam Nawaz revealed that the government was revamping all schools across the Rawalpindi Division to improve the quality of education and facilities for students.

“People are now satisfied with the ongoing road construction and repair work. The Punjab government is leaving no stone unturned in serving the public,” she added.

She also announced that the long-awaited revamp of the Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi is on the cards.

In a major step toward providing clean drinking water, the Chief Minister disclosed that the government was launching a Rs50 billion project. “Small dams will be constructed across Punjab to ensure clean water supply, especially in South Punjab,” she explained.

Maryam Nawaz concluded by saying, “Our aim is to deliver results, not just make promises. The development work speaks for itself.”