Devotees distribute cakes, halwa among celebrants of Eid Miladun Nabi

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: In reverence of Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), two mammoth cakes weighing 2,520kg each were cut in Faisalabad and Chiniot to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In Kasur, a baker prepared a 1063-pound cake. In Mandi Bahauddin, milkshake of about 5,000kg has been prepared for participants of the processions.

In Faisalabad’s Mehboobabad area, a 17-tier cake weighing 2,520kg has been prepared. This tradition in Faisalabad has been followed from the last 18 years.

In Chiniot, 150 workers worked for seven days to prepare 2,520kg cake. The cakes were cut in several cities and distributed amongst poor people as part of celebration of the day.

In Mumtazabad area of Multan, delicious halwa weighing 4,000kg has been prepared in a cauldron while 20 cooks worked for several hours to get it ready. In the cauldron of 12ft high and 8ft wide, 300kg semolina, 400kg white flour, 1200kg sugar, 1,000kg dry fruit and desi ghee were used as a recipe for preparing the halwa. After the devotees had consecrated the halwa, it was distributed amongst celebrants.

Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour countrywide amid tight security to avoid any untoward incident.

The day dawned with 31 guns salute in the federal capital and 21 guns salute in all the provincial capitals.

After Fajr prayers in the mosques, special prayers were offered for the unity of Muslims, progress and prosperity of the country.

According to details, special programmes have been chalked out to lighten various aspects of the life of the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres and roads across the country have been ornamented with green buntings, flags and colorful lights to mark Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).