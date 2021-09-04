DG ISI reaches Kabul to discuss border security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of senior Pakistani military officials headed by ISI Director General Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed on Saturday arrived in Afghanistan capital.

The security situation at the borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan is on the top of Pakistani military delegation’s agenda.

On reaching Kabul, ISI DG Faiz Hameed said that Pakistan had played its role for establishment of peace in Afghanistan and Islamabad will continue to work positively for durable peace in its neighbouring country.

While in Kabul, the ISI chief will be meeting and working with the Pakistani ambassador and his team on issues of repatriation and transit through Pakistan and the situation on Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the sources said.

He will also be meeting Taliban representatives to discuss the issue of pending requests from countries and international organizations for repatriation/transit through Pakistan and the need to determine the mechanism through which Pakistan could allow these, in coordination with the ground authorities in Afghanistan, the sources said and added since Pakistan is being requested by countries to facilitate, a mechanism is required to execute.

The sources further said that the Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed will also discuss border management, especially the Afghans who cross over on a daily basis as routine and then return and to ensure the process runs smoothly and only those allowed to avail this facility do so. It should be clear that western media reports suggesting huge refugee inflow or pressure are incorrect.

The ISI DG will also have a discussion on overall security issue to ensure that spoilers and terrorist organisations do not take advantage of the situation.