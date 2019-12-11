DG ISPR postpones important press conference

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday has postponed the important press conference as he left for Peshawar for operational engagement.

According to report, the press conference was earlier scheduled to be held at 3pm today to underline the topics of discussion in the latest core commander conference.

DG ISPR will, in the next press conference, address important issues pertaining to internal and external security of Pakistan.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders Conference that lasted for a about seven hours at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting reviewed geostrategic and national security environment of the country, and the entire regional security matters.

On Monday, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor termed a report published by Dawn newspaper as “factually incorrect”.

“News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect,” a tweet by the DG ISPR read.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.”