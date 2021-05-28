Pakistan

DG ISPR praises Armed Forces and scientists

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

RAWALPINDI (APP): Di-rector General Inter Serv-ices Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said.

23 years ago on this day (May 28, 1998), Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to pay tribute to the efforts of the Armed Forces and scientists who contributed for the success of nuclear programme.

In a tweet, he said, ” the Armed Forces and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.”

The tweet was followed by the hash tag #YoumeTakbeer.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply