DG ISPR reiterates no evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt

RAWALPINDI (NNI): Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said the national security committee meeting was told in detail that there is no evidence of a conspiracy against the previous government.

Talking to a private channel, DG ISPR went on to say that this debate must now end, adding that the politicians must stop dragging the army into this.

He said no one has the right to distort the facts.

He said the army and its leadership were being targeted through propaganda for quite some time.

He said everyone has a right to give his opinion but one should not resort to lies.

DG ISPR said the intelligence agencies briefed the participants (of the Security Committee meeting) in detail and found no element of conspiracy.

The DG ISPR once again rejected the statement of US conspiracy against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that military leadership was present in the meeting and it was stated that there was no conspiracy.

“I have already made it clear in the national security meeting all three service chiefs were present during the meeting and the participants were briefed by the agencies that there is no evidence of any conspiracy.

No such thing, the meeting made it clear that there was no evidence of conspiracy. No one has the right to distort the facts,” he said.

DG ISPR said the Army Chief’s visit to China was very important, adding that Army Chief met the Chinese President.

He said Pakistan’s relations with China are of strategic nature and of utmost importance.

He said Army Chief also met the Chinese president during his visit and the army was providing security to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that the visit of the Pakistani military delegation to China would have a far-reaching effect.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that China has played an important role in enhancing Pakistan’s defence.

While commenting on the recent budget, General Babar Iftikhar said that the budget always discusses the defense budget but within the limited resources we are fulfilling all the responsibilities while India has always increased the defense budget.

He went on to say that Since 2020, Pakistan’s armed forces have not increased their budgets and the Army Chief has also directed that the exercises should be conducted on a small scale instead of on a large scale to save the money.

The Pakistan Army spokesman said that no one has the right to deform the facts, for recent time Pal army leadership has been being subjected to propaganda, everyone has the right to their opinion but opinions should not be supported with lies.

In light of Pervez Musharraf’s ailing health, he said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

The military’s spokesperson said the final call for the ex-president’s return to Pakistan would be made by his family. “We have contacted his family.

Once his family responds, we can make the required arrangements,” the military’s spokesperson said as he prayed for Musharraf’s speedy recovery. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also said last week he believed that no hurdles should be placed if the former dictator — who lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) — wanted to come back to Pakistan.

Musharraf, 78, is critically ill these days as he is suffering from a condition called amyloidosis, his office said Friday. Last week, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by Musharraf — said that he was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital, refuting the news of his death or him being on a ventilator.

