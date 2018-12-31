DG ISPR terms 2019 ‘year of progress’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday termed 2019 a “year of progress”, in pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan.

“In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress,” Maj Gen Ghafoor said on Twitter.

He also expressed the resolve to consolidate their successes and gains.

“United we shall consolidate our successes, In sha Allah. May Allah continues His blessings upon us, Amen,” the DG ISPR said.

The spokesman for the Pakistani military further paid a tribute to resilient Pakistani nation and martyrs for their struggle for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

“Salute to resilient Pakistanis and Martyrs,” he added in his tweet.